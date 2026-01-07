Canadian tennis player Gabriel Diallo was eliminated in the second round of the Hong Kong Open on Wednesday after he was upset 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 by local wild-card Coleman Wong.

Montreal's Diallo, who was seeded sixth at the ATP 250 event, won 81 per cent of first-serve points and didn't face break point while breaking Wong twice in a dominant first set.

Wong recovered and outperformed Diallo two breaks to one in each of the next two sets.

Diallo opened the tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Diallo is coming off a breakout season on the ATP Tour.