TORONTO — Liam Draxl had his looks. In the end, though, the biggest match of his pro tennis career ended in disappointment.

Monday at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers night marked the first ATP Tour-level main draw match for the 23-year-old Draxl, who gained a wild-card entry into the event. Playing on centre court in Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium, the Newmarket, Ontario boy — who grew up trying to snag wristbands and towels from players summer after summer at the NBO — stormed out of the gate to claim the first set against 34-year-old Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Draxl’s game — particularly his service game — slipped in the second set, however, and the cagey Carreno Busta — an NBO champ in 2022 — was able to wrangle a three-set (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) win over the fiery Canadian.

Given the circumstances, however, it was not hard for Draxl to dig out some positives.

“It was just an incredible feeling,” he said. “It was super special, pretty big moment for me playing [my] first main draw at home. Just with so many family and friends in the crowd, it’s just so special for me.”

Draxl certainly gave the Sobeys crowd — filled with numerous voices he actually recognized from his hometown — some jump, both his competitive play and demonstrative demeanour. The first set was full of fist-pumps, as Draxl’s game was on point. His serve was scorching, as he gained 11 of 11 first-serve points. Those numbers dropped to 10 of 15 in the second set, though, as Draxl struggled to maintain the level he established at the outset of the match.

“I came out playing really well,” he said. “You can always look at it on both sides of the court. He missed a few balls in his opening service game. And then I was just serving great. Then I got the bonus break at 5-2 (in the first set). I think he just slowly played better throughout the match. He’s obviously a tremendous player, been on the tour a long time, and I haven’t been on the tour at all.”

After dropping the middle set, Draxl came out firing to hold serve in the third set’s opening game. But momentum shifted away from Draxl when he was broken by Carreno Busta in the third game to fall behind 2-1. At that point, he received on-court medical attention to deal with a barking right shoulder. Draxl had one more glimmer of hope when he broke Carreno Busta in the sixth game to make it 3-3, but he frittered away that gain with three double faults while being broken in the next game.

“At the end of the day, there’s nothing too wrong with the shoulder,” he said. “It’s just the muscle tightness, hurting a little when you’re serving. But you need to be tougher than that and not double fault three times in one game.”

Indeed, that ugly dip cost Draxl dearly, as Carreno Busta held serve the rest of the way and never surrendered control on his way to victory.

“It’s just a bummer that I couldn’t keep up the level,” Draxl said. “But everyone’s so good [on the ATP Tour]. I usually play on the Challenger Tour, usually playing guys inside [300-level tournaments], everyone’s such a good player [at this level]. So that’s why you have to take these risks on the pro tour. You have to go for big serves and big shots, because everyone’s so good. I mean, Pablo is not going to miss a ball, you got to take it to him and beat him. All these guys. It’s just a requirement. You have to go for big shots.”

Draxl wasn’t the only Canadian to endure a tough result on Monday. One day after finishing off a rain-delayed qualifying victory over Japanese veteran Taro Daniel, Dan Martin was downed in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) by Spain’s Jaume Munar during afternoon play.

Despite the result, Martin felt heartened by his NBO appearance.



“It was a great experience,” he said. “I was super excited, very nervous as well, but I think I managed to control my nerves yesterday and I’m really happy to have gotten through with the win yesterday [against Taro]. Today was also a different experience, it was the first time playing in front of such a big crowd. Honestly, I’m happy with how I played and look forward to see how this season goes for me.”

There was, however, a Canadian victory to celebrate before all was said and done. Playing as a wild-card entrant, Alexis Galarneau — who just lost a Challenger quarterfinal match to Draxl in Granby, Quebec a couple weeks ago — defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech in a two-set match (7-6, 6-3) that ended about 35 minutes before midnight. The victory marked the 26-year-old’s first main draw victory in a tour-level event.

It’s the kind of triumph Draxl hopes is around the corner for him. And experiences like facing — and pushing — Carreno Busta can help him get there.