Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of the European Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over American qualifier Eliot Spizzirri on Friday in Brussels, Belgium.

Auger-Aliassime clinched the second-set tiebreaker with his 11th ace of the match.

The second-seeded Canadian cruised through the first set, breaking Spizzirri's serve twice while not facing break point himself.

Spizzirri proved a much tougher opponent in the second set and had two set points in Game 12 before Auger-Aliassime completed the hold with an ace and tied the frame 6-6.

The American then led the tiebreak 5-3, but Auger-Aliassime won four of the next five points.

The 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who entered the ATP 250 tournament ranked 13th in the world, will face either fourth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain or Belgian wild-card Raphael Collignon in the semifinals.

Also Friday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Sweden's Elias Ymer in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.