Defending champion Gabriela Dabrowski is heading to the US Open women’s doubles semifinals.

The 34-year-old from Ottawa and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated seventh-seeded Jiang Xinyu and Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-4 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

The second-seeded duo converted two of 11 break-point chances, while saving all four against them, to win in one hour 32 minutes.

Dabrowski and Stefani will face the winner of a match between ninth-seeded Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, and Americans Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger.

Dabrowski is a two-time US Open doubles champion, having won the women’s tournament with Routliffe in 2023 and 2025.