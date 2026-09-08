NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe kept coming back until he had reached his third US Open semifinal, beating Alex Michelsen 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6) on Tuesday.

Tiafoe, who lost the first two sets and then trailed 3-0 in the fifth, finally ended the match in 4 hours, 38 minutes. He then jogged over to the other side of the net, where the 22-year-old Michelsen cried on his shoulder after a devastating end to his first career major quarterfinal.

The No. 11-seeded Tiafoe, who reached the final four in 2022 and 2024, awaits the winner of the late match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and No. 8 Ben Shelton, who will try to guarantee the Americans have someone in the final Sunday as they seek their first men's Grand Slam title since 2003.

Tiafoe planned to watch some of it.

“I’m going to enjoy this one, though. Let’s go!” he told the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe lost to Alcaraz in 2022, when the Spaniard won his first of seven Grand Slam titles. Tiafoe lost to fellow American Taylor Fritz two years later, when the U.S. came closest to ending it's men's drought that dates to Andy Roddick's title in Flushing Meadows.

It certainly didn't appear Tiafoe would be going back this time, after Michelsen continued his dominant run through his breakout tournament. He was the only man who hadn't dropped a set, and he served to win the match with a 5-4 lead in the third. He got off to a nervous start with consecutive double-faults and Tiafoe eventually broke when Michelsen couldn’t put away a shot at the net.

Tiafoe, who had made two previous comebacks after dropping the first two sets, was still in plenty of trouble. Michelsen broke early in the fifth en route to his 3-0 lead, with Tiafoe spiking his racket to the court in frustration at one point.

But he recovered again and eventually took control by winning three straight points in the match tiebreaker for a 7-4 lead, then hitting an ace at 135 m.p.h. after Michelsen got the next two.

Tiafoe joined Andre Agassi as the only American men to reach three US Open semifinals in this century and will return to the top 10 for the first time in three years in the next rankings.