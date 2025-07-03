No more Canadians are remaining in the singles draws at Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Victoria Mboko each lost in the second round on Thursday, ending the country's hopes of a Grand Slam title in the men's and women's draws.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 25th, lost to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 4-6.

The Canadian held a triple break point in the second set before the unseeded Struff fought back to tie things at 1-1.

The match, which began Wednesday, was then suspended overnight and resumed Thursday morning, when the Montreal native proceeded to drop the next two sets.

Auger-Aliassime had lost in the first round at Wimbledon in three preceding years before this second-round defeat. His best performance at the grass-court Grand Slam came in 2021, when he reached the quarterfinals.

Struff moves on to a matchup against second-seeded reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Mboko, who got in as a lucky loser, fell in straight sets — 7-6 (6), 6-3 — against unseeded American Hailey Baptiste.

The Canadian had previously taken out No. 25 Magdalena Frech in the first round, but was unable to continue what could have been a Cinderella run at the All England Club.

Baptiste outscored Mboko 82-71 on points and earned three breaks to Mboko's two. The Toronto native was making her Wimbledon main-draw debut.

Baptiste will face seventh-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva in the third round.

Also Thursday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and New Zealand's Lulu Sun lost their women's doubles opener 6-2, 6-1 to Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and American Asia Muhammad.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski is still alive in women’s doubles with partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, while Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo is competing in men’s doubles with Belgium’s Zizou Bergs.