For a third straight year, Leylah Fernandez has failed to move past the second round at Wimbledon.

The 29th-seeded Canadian fell 6-2, 6-3 to Germany's Laura Siegemund on Wednesday at the All England Club.

Fernandez, of Montreal, has now notched exactly one win at the grass-court Grand Slam in each tournament since 2023. She has never played in the third round.

On Wednesday, she was dispatched swiftly by the unseeded Siegemund, double-faulting four times while failing to make an ace.

Fernandez could not convert on any of her three break-point opportunities while being broken four times in seven chances herself.

Siegemund will face sixth-seeded American Madison Keys in Round 3.

Meanwhile, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand partner Erin Routliffe cruised into the second round of women's doubles action with a 6-1, 6-4 win over China's Saisai Zheng and Xinyu Wang.