Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from the Italian Open.
Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 64 at the ATP Rome event on Saturday.
The Montreal native has struggled lately, with a five-match losing streak, four of which have come against players ranked well outside the top 50.
Hugo Dellien will now take Auger-Aliassime's spot in the main draw. The Bolivian will face Seyboth Wild.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.