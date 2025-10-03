Canada's Gabriel Diallo defeated France's Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 in second-round action at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on Thursday.

The Montreal native fired four aces with two double faults and converted 2-of-4 break-point opportunities in the match.

Bonzi had seven aces to two double faults and went without a single break-point chance.

Diallo got a bye into the second round as the 31st seed in the tournament.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, is set to take on Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the second round on Friday.