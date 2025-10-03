Canada's Gabriel Diallo defeated France's Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 6-4 in second-round action at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament on Thursday.
The Montreal native fired four aces with two double faults and converted 2-of-4 break-point opportunities in the match.
Bonzi had seven aces to two double faults and went without a single break-point chance.
Diallo got a bye into the second round as the 31st seed in the tournament.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, is set to take on Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the second round on Friday.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the 23rd seed, will be facing Australia's Christopher O'Connell on Friday with eyes set on advancing to the third round.