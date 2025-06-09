Gabriel Diallo is off to a strong start on grass.
The Canadian beat Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Libema Open on Monday in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.
Diallo, 23, rode a strong serve to victory, firing 13 aces without a double-fault. The Montreal native also converted his one break point while fending off four from the 79th-ranked Vukic.
The tournament marks the first warmup event in advance of Wimbledon, which begins June 30.
Ranked 55th, Diallo appears set to play at the marquee grass-court major for the first time in his career after missing qualifying each of the past two seasons.
Also Monday, fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez dropped a first-round match at the Queen's Club Championships in London.
The Laval, Que., native was eliminated by Germany's Tatjana Maria 7-6 (4), 6-2 at the grass-court event.
Fernandez is ranked 30th in the world.
