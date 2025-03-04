Montreal's Gabriel Diallo missed out on qualifying for the Indian Wells Masters-level tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Ethan Quinn of the United States on Tuesday.
Diallo, seeded fourth in the qualifying tournament, was broken twice in the second set, including the deciding eighth game.
Both players held serve throughout the first set, with Diallo failing to convert triple break point in the fourth game.
Quinn won on his first set point in the tiebreaker when Diallo hit into a double-fault.
Diallo defeated Lebanon's Hady Habib in the first round of qualifying.
Later Tuesday, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., faced Spanish veteran Pablo Carreno Busta with a spot in the main draw on the line.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.