Montreal's Gabriel Diallo missed out on qualifying for the Indian Wells Masters-level tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Ethan Quinn of the United States on Tuesday.

Diallo, seeded fourth in the qualifying tournament, was broken twice in the second set, including the deciding eighth game.

Both players held serve throughout the first set, with Diallo failing to convert triple break point in the fourth game.

Quinn won on his first set point in the tiebreaker when Diallo hit into a double-fault.

Diallo defeated Lebanon's Hady Habib in the first round of qualifying.