Victoria Mboko is one win away from her third career WTA Tour title.

The Canadian earned a berth in the final of the Strasbourg International with a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian on Friday.

The top-seeded Mboko will face world No. 39 Emma Navarro of the U.S. in Saturday's final at the French Open tune-up event.

It marks Mboko's third final of the year. She lost the championship match in Adelaide and Qatar.

Mboko, 19, has won three matches in Strasbourg on clay after dropping out of her last tournament because of injury and opening her clay season with a first-match loss in Madrid.