FRISCO, Texas — Second-seeded American Ben Shelton is moving on to the men's singles final at the Dallas Open, but not before a tense and physically demanding semifinal against Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Saturday.

Shelton dropped the opening set 6-4, then bounced back with 6-4, 7-6 (4) victories in the two-hour, 36-minute match. Shelton will face fellow American and top seed Taylor Fritz, who defeated Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The seventh-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., who aced his way through the quarterfinals, only managed four aces against Shelton. Shapovalov finished with 29 winners, 42 unforced errors and two double faults.

Shelton had eight aces, 31 winners, 39 unforced errors and four double faults.

The American had a better first serve percentage (72 to 62), saved 10 of 11 break points, and won one of six break points. Shapovalov only won one of 11 break points.

Both players won 15 of 16 service games and one of 16 return games. They both had six maximum points in a row and both had won three games in a row.