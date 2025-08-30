Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the U.S. Open following a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 third-round loss to top-ranked Jannik Sinner of Italy on Saturday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native leapt out to a 5-2 lead until Sinner stormed back to knot things up at 5-5 before the 27th-seeded Shapovalov took the opening set.

In the second, Shapovalov held a 3-2 edge before Sinner won four of the next five games to even up the match at one set apiece.

Shapovalov again jumped out to an early lead, this time 3-0, in the third set. However, Sinner went on to win the next six games to put the Canadian on his heels.

In the fourth and final set, it was Sinner who grabbed some early momentum, taking a 4-1 lead to eventually close out the match.

Shapovalov had 15 aces to nine double faults and converted three of his six break-point opportunities. However, he had 47 unforced errors to Sinner's 36.

Sinner, meanwhile, had just two aces and five double faults while breaking on six of 13 chances.