Canada's Denis Shapovalov will not be advancing at the Paris Masters.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was unable to continue in his first-round match against Russian Karen Khachanov on Monday.

Shapovalov was ahead 3-6, 7-6 (6), 4-1 when he retired from the match.

He appeared to be dealing with a leg or groin injury.

He finished with eight aces to five double faults and broke on two of his three opportunities.