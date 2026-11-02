Canada's Denis Shapovalov will not be advancing at the Paris Masters.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was unable to continue in his first-round match against Russian Karen Khachanov on Monday.
Shapovalov was ahead 3-6, 7-6 (6), 4-1 when he retired from the match.
He appeared to be dealing with a leg or groin injury.
He finished with eight aces to five double faults and broke on two of his three opportunities.
Shapovalov is part of Canada’s team for the eight-nation Davis Cup knockout tournament, which opens against Czechia on Nov. 24 in Bologna, Italy.