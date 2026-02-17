Canadian Gabriel Diallo lost his opening match Tuesday at the Delray Beach Open men's tennis tournament.

Australian Adam Walton dispatched Diallo, of Montreal, in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The two stayed on serve in the first set, thus establishing the tie-breaker. Walton surged to a 5-2 advantage before eventually earning the final two points on serve.

The Australian converted the lone break chance he got in the match to go up 2-0. Diallo was unable to get a break of his own to tie the match as Walton was able to hold service and serve the set out for the victory.

Walton finished with five aces, one more than Diallo. He also had no double-faults, while Diallo only had one.