Victoria Mboko has hit another milestone in her rapid tennis rise.

The Canadian reached the top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday, slotting in right at 10th.

The Burlington, Ont., native becomes the seventh Canadian to achieve that feat on either the men's or women's side, joining Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu, Genie Bouchard and Carling Bassett-Seguso.

Mboko clinched the top-10 ranking after she reached the Qatar Open final, beating the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina along the way.

She fell in the championship match to Czechia's Karolina Muchova.

With the 19-year-old Mboko at No. 10 and the 18-year-old Andreeva ranked seventh, it marks the first time in 17 years that two teenagers are in the top 10 in the WTA.