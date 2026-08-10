There will be no tennis in Montreal on Monday night.

The men's quarterfinals at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers were postponed Monday night due to the weather conditions, the tournament announced.

The matches will now be played Tuesday beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The postponement includes the men's singles quarterfinal matches on centre court between Rafael Jodar and Arthur Fils, and Luciano Darderi and Brandon Nakashima. A pair of men's doubles quarterfinal matches on Rogers Court have also been postponed.

Darderi and Nakashima will kick off the day at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Fils and Jodar playing at 2 p.m. ET, both on centre court.

Tuesday will now feature all four men's singles quarterfinals, as defending champion Ben Shelton takes on Jakub Menšík at 6 p.m. ET and Learner Tien faces Daniel Merida Aguilar at 8 p.m. ET, both on centre court as well. All four matches can be seen on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+.

Scheduled times are subject to change.