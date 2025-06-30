LONDON — Oliver Tarvet changed into his University of San Diego gear moments after a straight-set victory in his Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon on Monday.
The 21-year-old British qualifier, who is ranked No. 733, beat Leandro Reidi of Switzerland 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
A bigger test awaits the communications major in the second round: he'll play either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Fabio Fognini.
“I'm just really overjoyed to be in this situation,” he told the BBC in an on-court interview. "It's my first tour-level event. To come out here, come through qualifying, and also win first round at Wimbledon, have a chance to play maybe Carlos on Wednesday is just truly incredible. It's just a dream come true."
Tarvet hugged friends moments after his victory on Court No. 4 and took a San Diego cap from one of them. He then changed out of his shirt and donned a T-shirt with a similar “SD” logo.
Collegiately, Tarvet was recently named the West Coast Conference player of the year for the second straight year.
