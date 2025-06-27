At the start of the season, Canada's Gabriel Diallo set a goal of cracking the top 50 in the world rankings in 2025.

Mission accomplished on that front and we're still in the first half of the year.

Diallo earned his first career ATP Tour title this month and is currently at a career-high No. 41 in the rankings. He's hoping to build on his recent success when Wimbledon begins on Monday.

"He's a guy that is really dangerous on any surface," said coach Martin Laurendeau. "He's established himself now as someone that a lot of guys, they really don't want to draw him because of his power and the fact that he's a big boy with a big game."

The six-foot-eight Diallo has the power to keep opponents on their heels and the touch game to keep them guessing.

His skillset was on full display at the recent 250-level tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Diallo beat Russia's Karen Khachanov and Ugo Humbert of France -- both top-25 players -- to secure his spot in the final. He then beat good friend and Wimbledon doubles partner Zizou Bergs of Belgium 7-5, 7-6 (8) for the title.

The 23-year-old Montrealer jumped 11 ranking spots to No. 44 the day after the victory.

"He's definitely a very explosive player," said Denis Shapovalov, one of three Canadians in the men's singles draw. "He's got a great serve and moves really well for being a big guy.

"He has improved a lot over the last couple years."

Diallo and Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will be joined in the 128-player draw by Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is in the women's singles main draw along with qualifier Carson Branstine, a California native who represents Canada through family ties in Toronto.

Diallo was playing lower-level Challenger events this time last season and was eliminated in the second round of qualifying for the grass-court Grand Slam.

Laurendeau said Diallo has made adjustments on the surface, using his power, finesse and improvisation skills when needed.

"He can make a lot of guys look and search for their game and search for rhythm, and he's not giving any," he said in a recent interview from London. "So that's been a good way for him to go about his business."

Diallo's first full season as a pro came in 2023, a year after he made his first National Bank Open appearance and Davis Cup debut.

He reached a 250-level final last October when he beat two top-40 players before falling to Khachanov in three sets.

Diallo made his 500-level debut last week at the HSBC Championships in London, dropping his round of 16 match to 30th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka. He followed that up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships before falling to 34th-ranked Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

In addition to his Grand Slam schedule, Diallo is tabbed to play events in Washington, Toronto and Cincinnati ahead of the Asian swing this fall.

"A lot of things are still new and exciting," Laurendeau said. "He's fresh, he's dangerous, he has God knows how many top-50 wins already.

"Once you do that, you feel like (you) can really go deep in tournaments."

World No. 5 Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa leads Canadian hopes in doubles play at the All England Club. She recently returned to action with Erin Routliffe of New Zealand after missing a few weeks due to a rib issue.