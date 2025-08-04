CINCINNATI — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Monday for what officially was listed as a “non-medical” reason, meaning he will head to the U.S. Open without having played a match in about 1 1/2 months.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn't competed since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner on July 11.

That straight-set defeat against Sinner at the All England Club came two days after the 38-year-old Djokovic took what he described as a “nasty” and “awkward” fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory. Djokovic clearly was compromised against Sinner and unable to move at his best; he received treatment on his upper left leg from a trainer.

Djokovic's withdrawal from Cincinnati follows his decision to sit out the Toronto Masters that concludes this week. He cited a groin injury for that absence.

His previous event before Wimbledon was the French Open, where he also lost to Sinner in the semifinals.

Djokovic will have no hard-court tournament preparation before the U.S. Open singles competition begins on Aug. 24.