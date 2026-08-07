TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Friday for her first win over a top-10 opponent this season.

Fernandez, the No. 30 seed, was in control for most of the third-round match on a muggy, overcast afternoon at Sobeys Stadium.

Down 2-5 in the second set, Andreeva picked up her first break to put some pressure on, but Fernandez later served it out for the win in 80 minutes.

Andreeva struggled with unforced errors and could not establish a rhythm against the crowd favourite from Laval, Que., who improved to 15-20 on the season.

Fernandez is the last Canadian remaining at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament.

Earlier in the day, second-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan secured a spot in the Round of 16 with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over American Ann Li at Sobeys Stadium.

Rybakina headlines the bottom half of the 96-player draw at the WTA Tour event. She saved two set points en route to the 90-minute victory.

In the late-morning singles match, Russia's Alina Korneeva upset 13th-seeded American Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-4.

Fernandez, who improved to 1-4 against top-10 players, will face either Belgium's Elise Mertens or Japan's Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

Five Canadian wild-card singles entries fell in the first round and two others — Toronto's Katherine Sebov and Kayla Cross of London, Ont. — lost in the second.

In first-round doubles play Friday, Cross and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped a 6-4, 7-6 (3) decision to American Quinn Gleason and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

Andreescu and Cross were the last Canadians in the doubles draw.

Fernandez and sister Bianca Fernandez lost their opener on Thursday, and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski dropped her first match with Russian partner Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fourth-seeded American Coco Gauff was scheduled to play 29th-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece in Friday night's showcase matchup.

The late match was set to feature rising Filipino star Alexandra Eala, the No. 25 seed, and American Caty McNally.