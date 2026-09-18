Félix Auger-Aliassime did not disappoint in his Quebec City homecoming, defeating Frenchman Quentin Halys 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to give Canada a 2-0 lead in its best-of-five Davis Cup second-round tie against France at the Videotron Centre.

Auger-Aliassime hit 11 aces, while also taking advantage of six double faults by his opponent on his way to victory in front of 10,633 mostly partisan fans in the Quebec capital.

Auger-Aliassime improved to 14-4 in Davis Cup competition and 11-2 in singles action. The win also allowed the world No. 5 to run his unbeaten streak to 13 at the Davis Cup, a streak that includes nine straight singles victories.

The 26-year-old was making his highly anticipated return to the Davis Cup for the first time in two years, representing his country at the competition for the first time in his home province.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Halys held serve through each of their six service games in a hotly-contested opening set, forcing a tiebreaker.

The tiebreak proved equally tight, with Auger-Aliassime capturing the opener on the twelfth point of the decider, courtesy of a cross-court shot from Halys that sailed long.

Halys was not perturbed, breaking the Canadian just three games into the second set on his first break-point opportunity of the match.

Auger-Aliassime would have an opportunity to draw even come the tenth game, but Halys fended off the break-point chance on his way to taking the set.

The top-ranked Canadian took advantage of three successive double faults from Halys four games into the final set to go up 3-1.

It proved to be the only break Auger-Aliassime needed to win the set and, ultimately, the match.

Meanwhile, Liam Draxl stunned World No. 31 Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-5 in the first singles match of the tie.

The Newmarket, Ont., native played aggressive tennis, hitting a slew of volleys at the net on his way to a straight sets win that Draxl qualified as “the biggest win” of his career.

“I’m just super proud of how I managed myself out there, getting the crowd into it and handling the big points appropriately,” said Draxl. “I really went for it.”

Draxl, ranked outside the top 200 and still in search of his first career ATP Tour main-draw singles victory, earned his fourth win in as many outings in Davis Cup singles action.

“I feel like I thrive in the team environments,” said Draxl. “I feel like it’s just what I’m meant to do; play for teams, for college, for your country. It just comes very natural to me feeding off the energy. I think it brings some of my best tennis out.”

Draxl broke Rinderknech in each of the Frenchman’s opening two service games to go up 3-0. He did not look back, capturing the opening set in just 43 minutes.

“The start of the match could not have been worse for me,” admitted Rinderknech. “At the same time, he deserved it. He was good to start and I wasn’t able to match that.”

Draxl had to wait until the eleventh game of the second set to break again and go up 6-5. The 24-year-old would hold serve at love moments later to secure the win.

Canada’s pair of singles victories leave them one win away from capturing the tie and advancing to the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, this November.

Canada has lost all three prior meetings with France in Davis Cup competition, with France having won 14 of the 15 matches played across those three ties.