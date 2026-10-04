Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Japan Open.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., lost by way of walkover to top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz after having to retire from their quarterfinal match due to injury on Sunday in Tokyo.

Alcaraz was leading 7-6 (3), 2-1 when Shapovalov retired.

Shapovalov converted on three of his four break-point chances by that point, while saving four of Alcaraz's seven opportunities.

Shapovalov was coming off a three-set win over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.