Leylah Fernandez is back in the winner's circle.

The Montreal native defeated Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 Sunday to claim the Singapore Tennis Open.

The win was Fernandez's first WTA title in 2026, the second WTA 500 title she's captured in her career and the sixth WTA title, overall, of her career.

Fernandez was able to secure the victory in just an hour and 38 minutes, capping off a dominant performance in Singapore that saw her drop just one set on her way to the title.

The 24-year-old had five aces and converted on six-of-12 break-point opportunities in her win over Australia's Gibson Friday.