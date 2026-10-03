It won't be two straight tournament victories for Leylah Fernandez.

The Canadian's five-match win streak came to a halt on Saturday in China when she fell 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 64.

Fernandez was coming off a late-September triumph at the Singapore Open in which she ousted a pair of top-five seeds in Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska.

But the Montreal native failed to keep the momentum going in Beijing despite firing four aces. Fernandez, seeded 23rd, earned just four break-point opportunities across three sets against the unseeded Rakhimova, converting two, while surrendering 11 herself, of which her opponent won five.

Rakhimova will move on to face American Iva Jovic, seeded 10th, in the Round of 32.

Elsewhere, after a three-week break, US Open semifinalist Coco Gauff beat Camila Osorio 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 in a second-round match.

It was Gauff's first match since losing to Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final four at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff is a two-time singles major champion, having won the 2023 US Open and the 2025 French Open, defeating Aryna Sabalenka in both finals.

The WTA 1000 level 128-draw tournament ends Oct. 11 in Beijing.

In the corresponding men's ATP 500 tournament, top-seeded and US Open champion Alexander Zverev beat wild-card entry Shang Juncheng 6-0, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3.

In an early second-round match Saturday, Alex de Minaur beat Quentin Halys 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.