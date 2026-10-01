Felix Auger-Aliassime is reportedly turning to a man with an impressive track record to lead his coaching team.

The Canadian is hiring former world No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia as his coach, Tom Kershaw of The Times reported Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, 26, ended his 10-year partnership with Frederic Fontang in July.

Ljubicic previously coached Canada's Milos Raonic and Swiss legend Roger Federer during the latter portion of his career.

Federer won three Grand Slams under Ljubicic after undergoing knee surgery.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked fifth in the world, was eliminated in the second round at the US Open.

The Montreal native lost a five-set quarterfinal to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and a four-set quarterfinal to Flavio Cobolli at the French Open.

Auger-Aliassime's best Grand Slam showings are semifinal appearances at the US Open in 2021 and 2025.