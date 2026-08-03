Toronto's large Filipino community is in for a treat on Wednesday night at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, who has become a rock star in women's tennis, is scheduled to play her NBO opener in the evening session — and ticket sales reflect her growing popularity.

The Wednesday night session at Sobeys Stadium sold out on Sunday. A Tennis Canada spokesperson said that about 3,100 tickets were sold for the session after Friday night's schedule announcement, featuring Eala's opener on Wednesday night, along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez's tournament kickoff.

Fernandez, seeded 30th, also has Filipino roots.

Eala, 21, has attracted big crowds around the world, with the large Filipino diaspora giving her plenty of support.

Eala is coming to Toronto with a healthy dose of momentum after winning the D.C. Open final on Monday, a match that was suspended after one set and three games on Sunday because of rain. Eala rallied to beat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Eala rose to No. 28 in the world rankings this year after making a run to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, highlighted by a win over Iga Swiatek. She is projected to jump to No. 20 after her Washington win.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. invited Eala to a presidential reception at Malacañan Palace after her Wimbledon run.

“You have brought such pride to the Philippines, to the Filipinos, and not only because of your success, but also because the grace with which you handle that success,” Marcos said. “You show the greatest, best qualities of Filipinos."