The rain just won't go away at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers men's tournament in Montreal.

Organizers pushed back the start of Monday's play at least 90 minutes, saying they're aiming for a 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT start time.

Only two of 14 scheduled matches on Sunday, the opening day of the main draw, were completed because of inclement weather.

That has led to a packed docket for Monday, but the forecast could make it difficult for the tournament to complete the first round on schedule.