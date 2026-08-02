There will be no tennis tonight in Toronto.

The evening session of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers has been cancelled due to rain.

The session was supposed to be headlined by a match between Canadian Bianca Andreescu and Nikola Bartunkova of Czechia. The players took the court shortly after 7 p.m. ET but returned to the locker rooms before playing a point. That match will now happen on Monday.

Cadence Brace of Oakville, Ont., also saw her match against McCartney Kessler of the U.S. pushed to Monday.

A couple of other wild-card hopefuls, meanwhile, got in on the action on home soil when the precipitation halted.

Toronto's Katherine Sebov topped Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito 6-3, 6-4, while Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro picked up a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams also played on Sunday, losing to Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan, 6-4, 6-1

Rain also severely impacted play for the men's side in Montreal, with only two of 14 matches being completed before play was cancelled for the day.