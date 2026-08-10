Weather continued to be an uninvited storyline at this year's National Bank Open on Monday.

Play has been temporarily suspended in Montreal due to rain, and action will not resume before 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, the tournament announced.

The suspension will impact the men's singles quarterfinal matches on centre court between Rafael Jodar and Arthur Fils, and Luciano Darderi and Brandon Nakashima. A pair of men's doubles quarterfinal matches on Rogers Court will also be impacted.

Women's action in Toronto was heavily impacted by rain last week as the tournament got underway, with the first two days of the main draws seeing multiple postponements.