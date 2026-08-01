Denis Shapovalov's goal of back-to-back Los Cabos Open championships is one victory away from becoming reality.

The tennis star from Richmond Hill, Ont., outlasted Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in Friday's late semifinal in an ATP 250 hard-court singles match that took two hours, 39 minutes to play.

The 27-year-old Shapovalov will face Arthur Gea of France in Saturday's final at the Cabo Sports Complex. The 21-year-old Gea beat Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 7-6 (7), 6-3 in Friday's other semifinal.

After a quick opening set win over Norrie, the semifinal turned into a tense slugfest. Shapovalov finished with nine aces, three double faults and 62 unforced errors. Norrie had one ace, six double faults and 54 unforced errors. Shapovalov won three of eight break points, while Norrie won two of 11.