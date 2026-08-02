A bounce-back week didn't end in winning fashion for Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian lost 6-3, 6-4 to Arthur Gea of France in the final of the Los Cabos Open on Saturday night in Mexico.

Shapovalov, 27, won the ATP 250 hard-court event last year before dropping his first match at the ensuing National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto.

This year, he'll head to Montreal to face Zachary Svajda of the U.S. in the first round of the annual Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event. Shapovalov hasn't won an NBO match since 2019.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. product dropped to No. 68 in the rankings before this tournament after compiling a record of 9-14 in 2026. Shapovalov is projected to move up to No. 43 after appearing in his 10th career tour-level final.

Gea, 21, was ranked 127th in the world entering the event, not good enough to earn him entry into the National Bank Open.