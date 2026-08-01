The Canadian contingent is growing at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Canada's Duncan Chan, ranked 601st in the world, upset world No. 90 Hugo Gaston of France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, on Saturday in Montreal to qualify for the men's main draw.

Chan is entering his senior season at Texas Christian University, where he was named the most improved player in NCAA men's tennis this past season.

The native of Markham, Ont., was one of only two players to finish the NCAA season ranked in the top 10 in both singles and doubles after helping TCU reach the national semifinals. He also was named an All-American.