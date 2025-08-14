Felix Auger-Aliassime's promising run in Cincinnati came to an abrupt end on Thursday.

The Canadian tennis star was dominated by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets (6-0, 6-2) in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open.

Auger-Aliassime had been on a solid stretch at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, beating all three of his previous opponents in straight sets, but he didn't stand much of a chance against the top-ranked Sinner.

The Italian superstar dominated from the get-go, breaking Auger-Aliassime's serve in the second game en route to a perfect first set.

Though the second set was more tightly contested, with Auger-Aliassime breaking Sinner's serve in the opening game and holding serve in the second, the Montreal native would go on to lose six straight games before eventually losing the match.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with unforced errors, committing 28 to Sinnner's 12 and had eight double faults to the Italian's two.