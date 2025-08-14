Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand are on to the semifinal of the Cincinnati Open.

The duo beat Caty McNally of the United States and Linda Noskova of Czechia 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals of the women's doubles tournament.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will face Australia's Ellen Perez and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok in Friday's semi.

Routliffe holds dual Canadian-New Zealand citizenship and had previously represented Canada in tennis.

Dabrowski and Routliffe had six aces to McNally and Noskova's one, and only three double faults to their opponents' seven.