ATHENS — Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after a brief stint together, the former third-ranked player said.
“Working with Goran Ivanisevic was brief but an intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey,” the Greek star wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I’m thankful for the time, effort and energy he dedicated to me and my team.”
Tsitsipas, a two-time Grand Slam finalist who fell out of the top 20 in June, started working with 2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic after his second-round loss at the French Open in late May.
Ivanisevic coached the 26-year-old Greek player at Halle and Wimbledon, where he retired due to a back injury during his opening match, trailing by two sets to love against Frenchman Valentin Royer.
“As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran — not just for what he’s achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person,” Tsitsipas said. “I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward.”
Tsitsipas is next scheduled to play in Toronto at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers this weekend.
