When Philp realized last spring that he couldn’t stay away from the game, nearly a full year after taking what he’d believed were his final strides as a pro, he found himself stepping into his hometown arena in Canmore, Alta., curious about the state of his skills.

“I hadn’t stepped on the ice, obviously, in a while and I was just kind of thinking, ‘I wonder if I still got it,’” he says. “I didn’t think too much about it — it was just a public skate, and I was like, ‘I’ll go and see what it feels like, get a little sweat.’”

Gliding across the sheet that day in Canmore, where he first fell in love with the game, Philp felt great.

“I actually felt way better than I thought,” he says, thinking back to that first skating session. “That was around the time when I thought, ‘I think I could do this again.’ That I really wanted to. For me, I wanted to be able to give it everything — which I had, my whole life. And at that point [in the spring of 2023], I wasn’t. So, I felt, you know, if I’m ready to give it everything again, I’ll come back.”