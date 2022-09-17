Auger-Aliassime defeats Kecmanovic, Canada advances to Davis Cup knockout stage

Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Team Europe's Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, at Laver Cup tennis, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Boston (Elise Amendola/AP).

Felix Auger-Aliassime took care of business on Saturday, defeating Serbia's Marco Kecmanovic in two sets (6-3, 6-4) and pushing Canada through to the Davis Cup knockout stage.

The victory comes just a day after Auger-Aliassime beat world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to help Canada defeat Spain.

Canada began the day with a loss, as 20-year-old Gabriel Diallo fell to Laslo Djere in straight sets.

With Auger-Aliassime's win, Canada tied Serbia at 1-1 in the group stage tilt, but the win is enough to clinch regardless of the upcoming doubles match thanks to Canada's win over Spain.

