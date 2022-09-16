Canada's Auger-Aliassime stuns world No. 1 Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked off world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 on Friday in Davis Cup play in the U.S. Open champion's home country.

The shocking win forces a winner-take-all doubles match on Sportsnet ONE with the tie now knotted up at 1-1.

Auger-Aliassime came into the match in poor form. The world No. 13, from Montreal, lost to Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a singles match at a Davis Cup tie on Tuesday and also lost in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz, 19, was playing his first match since winning the U.S. Open title on Sunday, becoming the world No. 1 with his victory over Casper Ruud.

Auger-Aliassime broke Alcaraz in the first game of the third set and then did it again in Game No. 5.

The Canadian also fought off four break points while leading 2-1.

Auger-Aliassime was great with his serve, finishing with 16 aces while fighting off all seven break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime is now 2-0 against Alcaraz. The Canadian beat the teenager in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open last year when Alcaraz retired with a leg injury down 6-3, 3-1.

Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil are scheduled to team up to face Marcel Granollers-Pujol and Pedro Martinez Portero in the decisive doubles match.

Earlier, Pospisil lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Spain (1-0) and Canada (1-0) lead Group B with Serbia (1-1) and South Korea (0-2) trailing.

The top two countries after the round-robin advance to the Davis Cup Finals in November.

Canada earned a wild card into this year's Davis Cup after Russia was barred from competing due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Spain beat Canada in the 2019 Davis Cup Finals championship tie.