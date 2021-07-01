Auger-Aliassime through to Wimbledon third round with win over Ymir

auger-aliassime

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a return to Sweden's Mikael Ymer during the men's singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

LONDON — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the third round of Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Thursday.

The 16th-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 19 aces in the match and won 80 per cent of first serve points.

The 20-year-old Canadian also proved to be opportunistic, winning four of his five break-point chances.

Ymer broke Auger-Aliassime twice on five chaces and had 28 unforced errors, 11 fewer than his opponent.

Auger-Aliassime faces Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in a third-round match Saturday. The Canadian won the only other meeting between the two at the 2019 Queen’s Club Wimbledon warm-up event.

Auger-Aliassime also advanced to the third round in his Wimbledon debut in 2019 before losing to France’s Ugo Humbert.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a third-round match Friday when he takes on two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

In first-round women’s doubles action Thursday, the ninth-seeded team of Toronto’s Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico defeated Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic and Germany’s Vivian Heisen 6-2, 6-1.

Japan’s Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and France’s Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2.

