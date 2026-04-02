Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in the third round of the Charleston Open tennis tournament following a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Russia's Diana Shnaider on Thursday.

Shnaider faced just two break points, saving both, and put consistent pressure on Fernandez's serve.

The seventh-seeded Russian had 15 break-point chances, converting four of them.

Shnaider will face either top-seeded American Jessica Pegula or 14th-seeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

Fernandez, who was seeded ninth in South Carolina, saw her record this year fall to 4-9.