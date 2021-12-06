Bianca Andreescu announces she won't play at Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships. (John Minchillo/AP)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has announced that she will not play at the Australian Open next month, stating that she wants "extra time" to recover physically and mentally.

Andreescu mentioned quarantining in isolation and her grandmother spending "several weeks" in the ICU due to COVID-19 as particular struggles to deal with during the past two years.

The Mississauga, Ont., native last played at Indian Wells in October. She was the defending champion at the tournament from 2019, but lost to Anett Kontaveit in the third round this year.

Her last tournament victory came at the 2019 U.S. Open. She has been to one final since – at the 2021 Miami Open this past spring – where she lost to Ashleigh Barty.

