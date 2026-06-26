Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani advanced to the women's doubles final of the Eastbourne Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungary's Fanny Stollar and Asia Muhammad of the United States on Friday.

Dabrowski and Stefani, the top seeds at the ATP 250 event, broke their opponents four times on nine chances and won 67.3 per cent of their service points.

Stollar and Muhammad, seeded fourth, converted the only two break point chances they created.

Dabrowski and Stefani will face the Czech pair of Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Skoch in Saturday's final.

The pair are looking for their third title of the season.