Bianca Andreescu eliminated from French Open after first-round loss

PARIS — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss.

The No. 6 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 to world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Monday in a three-hour, 20-minute match at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Zidansek is into the second round of the French Open for the first time after pulling off her first career victory over a top-10 opponent.

It was just Andreescu’s fourth match, and first loss, on clay in her career at the top level.

The 20-year-old Andreescu pulled out of last week’s Strasbourg warm-up event with abdominal discomfort after winning two matches.

Prior to that, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was off seven weeks. Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in April and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season.