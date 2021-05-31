Bianca Andreescu eliminated from French Open after first-round loss
Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Christophe Ena/AP)
PARIS — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is out of the French Open after suffering a first-round loss.
The No. 6 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 to world No. 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia on Monday in a three-hour, 20-minute match at the clay-court Grand Slam.
Zidansek is into the second round of the French Open for the first time after pulling off her first career victory over a top-10 opponent.
It was just Andreescu’s fourth match, and first loss, on clay in her career at the top level.
The 20-year-old Andreescu pulled out of last week’s Strasbourg warm-up event with abdominal discomfort after winning two matches.
Prior to that, the 2019 U.S. Open champion was off seven weeks. Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in April and then tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season.