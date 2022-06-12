Brazil's Haddad Maia wins Nottingham Open for first WTA title

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates with the trophy after defeating USA's Alison Riske in the women's singles final of the Nottingham Cup Open tennis championship in Nottingham, England, Sunday June 12, 2022. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England, after 2016.

Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first Brazilian title winner on the WTA tour since Teliana Pereira in 2015.

In the men's event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain was playing third-seeded Jordan Thompson in the final later Sunday.

