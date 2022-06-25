Canada's Bianca Andreescu falls to Caroline Garcia in Bad Homburg final

Canada's Bianca Andreescu finished runner-up in the Bad Homburg Open after losing 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia of France during Saturday's final.

It was Andreescu's first grass-court final and her first final in over a year. The 2019 U.S. Open champion took time off to recharge and focus on her mental health before returning to the tour in April.

Andreescu, who defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals, advanced directly to the final after Simona Halep was forced to withdraw from the semis due to a neck injury.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., now prepares for Wimbledon and faces American qualifier Emina Bektas in the first round.