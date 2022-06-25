Canada's Bianca Andreescu falls to Caroline Garcia in Bad Homburg final

Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action against Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their WTA Tour Women's Singles Quarterfinals in Bad Homburg, Germany, Thursday June 23, 2022. (Hasan Bratic/dpa via AP)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu finished runner-up in the Bad Homburg Open after losing 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia of France during Saturday's final.

It was Andreescu's first grass-court final and her first final in over a year. The 2019 U.S. Open champion took time off to recharge and focus on her mental health before returning to the tour in April.

Andreescu, who defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals, advanced directly to the final after Simona Halep was forced to withdraw from the semis due to a neck injury.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., now prepares for Wimbledon and faces American qualifier Emina Bektas in the first round.

