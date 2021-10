Defending champion Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the Indian Wells Open after a third-round loss to Anett Kontaveit, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Andreescu, who won this tournament in 2019, entered as the defending champion after the 2020 event was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadians Leylah Fernandez and Denis Shapovalov remain in the singles draw.