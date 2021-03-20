Canada's Fernandez defeats Sorribes Tormo, advances to Monterrey final

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Sofia Kenin, of the United States, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the Monterrey Open final after defeating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Fernandez and Sorribes Tormo traded points throughout the first set until the Quebecer had a 6-5 advantage. Despite the Spaniard holding serve, Fernandez emerged with the game and set point to win 7-5 in 61 minutes.

The 18-year-old opened the second set by winning the first game and had a 2-1 advantage on Sorribes Tormo. But her opponent would win the next two games to take a 3-2 lead.

Both players were tied at 5-5 once again before Fernandez closed out the set winning the final two points of the second set.

Fernandez, ranked 88th in the world, will play for her first ever singles title Sunday against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic. Golubic defeated American Ann Li in the other semifinal match.

Sorribes Tormo won the Guadalajara Open last week at the expense of Montrealer Genie Bouchard.

