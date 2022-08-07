Canada's Marina Stakusic bounced from National Bank Open qualifying

Marina Stakusic of Csnada plays against Xinyu Wangduring during qualifying at the 2022 National Bank Open at the Sobey’s Centre in Toronto, Saturday, Aug.6, 2022. (CP/HO-Gyles Diaz/Tennis Canada)

Canada's Marina Stakusic has come up short in her bid to play in the National Bank Open.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost to Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the second round of the WTA event's qualifying tournament.

Stakusic had hoped to become the sixth Canadian playing in the tournament's main draw starting on Monday.

There are eight qualifying spots up for grabs at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium complex on Sunday.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the highest ranked Canadian in the draw, seeded 13th.

Former champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino, Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Toronto's Katherine Sebov already in the main draw of the women's tournament. 

